Ribbon cutting for Smith Park’s new phase to be part of Sunday’s A Walk in the Park event

By LANDON WOODROOF

This Sunday’s A Walk in the Park event, sponsored by Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, will feature live music and various family activities at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park.

Park visitors will also see the official ribbon cutting for Smith Park’s newest additions. The completion of Phase II of work at the park will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

At Monday’s Park Board meeting, Parks & Recreation Director Dave Bunt said most of the work on Phase II will be completed this week.

“It’s wrapping up,” Bunt said. “We’ve been doing some grooming up and stuff this week. We paved last week. We’ll put playground mulch down this week.”

He said some landscaping work remained, but once completed the Phase II part of the park should blend right in with the rest of the park.

Phase II of Smith Park features two new multi-purpose fields, a new picnic shelter, a new playground, new restrooms, and an extension of the loop road and bike path to the south of Ravenswood Mansion.

The total cost for this phase of construction was $2.25 million.

Bunt said the new picnic shelter at the park would not be accepting reservations until the spring. He also said the multi-purpose fields would not be utilized until the spring.

At 398 acres, Smith Park is Brentwood’s largest park.

The third annual A Walk in the Park event will take place this Sunday, Oct. 8 from 2-5 p.m. You can register online here.