Smith’s 4 TDs lift Spring Hill over Columbia Academy

Running back Dontae Smith rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns to guide the Spring Hill Raiders to a 35-18 win against visiting Columbia Academy.

Spring Hill wide receiver Justin Oden added seven catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in the offensive onslaught.

The Raiders (2-0) finished with 424 total yards.

Smith exploded for touchdown runs of 10 and 30 yards to give the Raiders a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Columbia Academy closed the gap to 14-6 with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Young to Tre Davidson.

Blake Kleinke’s 58-yard touchdown run cut Columbia Academy’s deficit to 14-12 two minutes into the third quarter.

Smith added touchdown runs of 66 and eight yards to send Spring Hill into the fourth quarter with a 28-12 lead.

Quarterback TJ Ennis connected with Oden for an 82-yard touchdown to cap the Raiders’ scoring with 10 minutes remaining.

Ennis finished 12-for-17 passing for 239 yards.

Kleinke added a 1-yard touchdown run for the game’s final.

Spring Hill hosts Nolensville (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 1.