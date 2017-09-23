Smith’s big night not enough for Spring Hill against Columbia

The Spring Hill Raiders gave up two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to fall at Columbia Central 31-21 Friday.

Spring Hill running back Dontae Smith registered 280 rushing yards, 47 passing yards and three touchdowns (1 pass).

The Raiders fall to 4-2 with the loss. They visit Maplewood next week.

Columbia quarterback Darien Davis ran for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 7-0 lead with 7:28 left in the first quarter.

RJ Bailey extended the lead to 14-0 with a 7-yard touchdown run a minute into the third quarter.

Smith responded with a 58-yard touchdown run on the first play of the ensuing drive.

Columbia pushed its lead to 21-7 when it returned a Smith fumble five yards for a score midway through the frame.

Smith’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Blake Terrance cut Spring Hill’s deficit to 21-13 with 1:37 left in the third quarter. The ensuing extra point was blocked.

The Raiders tied the game with a 70-yard touchdown run by Smith and a two-point conversion by quarterback TJ Ennis with 9:32 left in the game.

Davis scored a 26-yard touchdown and Andrew Owens hit an 18-yard field goal to secure the win in the final eight minutes.