Snow or not, Main Street prepares for BrewFest

Don’t let the threat of snow get bring down your BrewFest plans on Saturday night.

With heaters en route, the Heritage Foundation officials said its prepared for whatever the weather brings.

“There is a chance of snow, and we have discussed with vendors to ensure we host a safe event,” Main Street Program director Kristy Williams said. “The temperatures are currently forecasted to be at 32 degrees closer to midnight than the event. The official tasting is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and we certainly will not be needing as much ice to keep the beer cold. We have ordered fabulous heaters to ensure guests can get warm.”

This year, BrewFest will feature more than 35 different breweries and will offer a selection of more than 80 craft beers. This year will also showcase six homebrewers from Franklin, Nashville, Murfreesboro and Clarksville.

For those who still want to go, tickets are still available. Tickets may be purchased the day of the event at the Heritage Foundation booth on the corner of Third South and the Public Square, or register online. The Heritage Foundation Day of Ticket Selling Booth should be ready to open at 11 a.m.

Streets will close in downtown Franklin starting at around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

This will include the Public Square and the first blocks radiating from the Square. There is one exception –– Third Avenue North –– which will be closed to the alley. The tents will begin going up around 6:30 a.m. The streets will be open after all the tents and trucks are off the street and the City of Franklin employees determine it is safe.