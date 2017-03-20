SOCCER OUTLOOK: BHS, CPA, FRA, RHS bring high expectations; Nolensville sets foundation

Photo Credit To Randy Faris/Corbis

BY: KEVIN WARNER

Brentwood, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Franklin Road Academy and Ravenwood bring high expectations into 2017, while Nolensville aims to build its foundation for the future.

Brentwood

The Bruins have several quality returnees from last year’s 7-6-4 squad, including top scorers Reece Dunston and Cameron Williams.

Williams recently signed with ETSU. Dunston who netted 11 goals in 2016 is committed to Huntington College.

All-American football punter Tucker Day provides a physical presence for the Brentwood defense. The senior signed in February to play football at Mississippi State University.

Senior Justin Lambright returns in goal after starting every game last season and posting four shutouts for Head Coach Mike Purcell.

Purcell welcomes newcomers Moritz Kaindlstorter, Ehtan Wade and Austin Moore.

Kaindlstorter, a junior Austrian exchange student, should improve the Bruin attack with his skill and understanding of the game.

Wade, a transfer from Texas, steps into a midfield starting role for Brentwood.

Moore, a freshman, has impressed Purcell with his ability to find the back of the net. He should be a great forward sub this season.

Purcell said he hopes to see steady improvement as the season progresses through district play.

“We have a good core group of returning players with several newcomers who should make this team a stronger one than last year,” he stated. “It would be my expectation and hope to see us make steady improvement as the season progresses. The quality of our competition is such that we will have to get better to be competitive. I think we have the players who have a good chance of coming through in this regard.”

Ravenwood

Ravenwood finished 12-4-3 last year with a Class AAA state runner-up finish.

This year, the Raptors will lean on Belmont signee Baker Lockhart and University of North Florida signee Blake Sams to help bring them back to the title game.

The duo will look to help make up for lost production of graduated forwards Jake Hill and Grayson Hetherington.

“We have a great group of boys that I expect to work hard and hopefully reach their potential,” Londono said.

The Raptors will need their leadership in a tough District 11-AAA this season.

Nolensville

The Knights kick off their inaugural season under Eric Shelton. Shelton previously coached at Siegel High School for 13 years.

Defender Cameron Hess, midfielder Kendrick Tran and forward Hunter Hollis will be players to watch for the young Knights, which have only freshmen and sophomores.

Shelton likes the team’s hard work, fearlessness and overall skill. The new team suffers from inexperience and a lack of size, which is to be expected in a new school.

Shelton said he’ is excited to see how the youngsters perform this season.

“We are looking to start lay the foundations of our soccer program centered on the principles of hard work, team-first mentality and competition,” Shelton said. “Our focus is centered on improvement. We believe that if we focus on improvement and playing up to our potential, results will take care of themselves. I am really excited to see how this team looks by the end of the season.”

Christ Presbyterian Academy

The Lions look to make it to four consecutive state finals appearances this season. Six starters return from last year.

Harrison Rody, Sam Woodward and Adam Casseri return at fullback for CPA. While Owen Keck (Lee University signee) and Brad Avinger return to the midfield.

Garrett Beam should be a key returner between the pipes. He saw time there along with eighth-grader Sam Ellis, who’s now a forward for the Lions.

Seniors Andrew Howard and Gary McCullough rejoin the Lions after an injury and time away from the sport, respectively.

“This group is one of the closest teams we have had in a while, and are determined to make a difference on and off the field,” Gerlach said. “The seniors have decided that their mission for our team is to not only do their best in a win/loss scenario, but also to represent their faith on how they act on the field.”

Franklin Road Academy

The Panthers have big goals for this season after reaching the Division II-A state semifinals a year ago.

They return three key seniors in midfielders Pablo De La Torre, Tashinga Vhumisai and Ryan Madondo. Madondo signed with East Tennessee State University earlier this year.

Fellow senior James Munn should also be big for the FRA back line that saw the departures of Ryan Clark, Alex Ramos and George Somers.

Eighth-grader Gonzalo De Gracia should also make an impact on Head Coach Chris Price’s sophomore campaign.

“We have high expectations this year,” Price said. “We have great senior leadership and all returning players were not content with our season ending in the final four last year. We hope to build on that success to advance further this year.”