Social Security scammers calling offering benefit increase

According to the Council on Aging in Nashville, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued a warning to those receiving benefits.

Scammers are calling from a 232 area code, claiming to be Social Security employees. The con artists are telling the intended victims that they qualify for an increase in their Social Security benefits. At that point, the caller is asking for personal information like date of birth, social security number, name and address for verification purposes.

This information is later used to change the victim’s direct deposit details, phone number and address.

The Social Security Administration alert stated that they WILL call for customer service; however, they will not ask for private information over the phone. If you receive a suspicious call, you may report it to the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271.