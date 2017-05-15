SOFTBALL: Brentwood steamrolls Hillsboro for sectional berth

By SAM McGAW | Photos by KINDELL MOORE

It didn’t take long for Brentwood’s softball team to find its rhythm at the plate in Monday’s Region 6-AAA semifinal.

The Lady Bruins exploded for eight runs in the first inning en route to a 13-3 win at home against Hillsboro. They will battle Dickson County at home at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for the region title and homefield advantage for the sectional round.

It will be the sixth matchup between the District 11-AAA foes. Brentwood defeated the Lady Cougars 11-1 Saturday for its first district title since 2008.

“Every game we play from here-on out is just a bonus,” Brentwood head coach Erica Powell said. “I’ve got a fairly young team and they’ve worked really hard and they come out excited every day.”

Annie Bruns led the charge for Brentwood with a triple, two singles, two RBI and three runs.

“This is like the first time in a decade since we’ve ever gotten this far,” Bruns said. “We’re all just trying our very best to keep going and try to get the wheel back rolling for Brentwood softball.”

Brentwood pitcher Hannah Koenig struck out nine batters and gave up one hit. Powell pulled her with two outs and an 11-0 lead in the third.

“I feel like any inning she can rest is good for her,” Powell said. “She was tired. She threw five or six games last week, and I just needed her to get us in. She did a great job. The fact she didn’t pitch four complete innings tonight is good, because I need her Wednesday.”

Koenig got the first-inning rally started with an RBI single to right field. Bruns followed up with an RBI triple and Kaleigh Bottoms drove her in with a single.

Kayla Mills hit a blooper over the pitcher to bring in Bottoms, and Elisabeth Laviolette pushed the lead to 6-0 with a two-RBI single.

Ansley Casillas’ two-RBI triple increased the advantage to 8-0.

Frankie Cable’s RBI single to right field and Kaylee Seidel’s two RBI single to right field gave the Lady Bruins an 11-0 lead entering the third frame.

Cable added an RBI single in the third and Bruns posted an RBI single in the fourth.