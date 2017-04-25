Son of a Holocaust victim tells his story at Spring Hill’s Holocaust Remembrance Day event

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The man in the photo stared back at him with sorrowful eyes wearing a striped pajama shirt.

Dr. Jacek Hawiger knew the man; it was his father.

His father, Roman Hawiger, was put to death in the Auschwitz internment camp in 1942. Dr. Hawiger reached out and touched the picture. “Fifty-two years had passed since I had seen him,” he said.

Hawiger is a distinguished professor at Vanderbilt University and a doctor. He spoke Monday night at the Spring Hill Library’s Holocaust Remembrance Day event, hosted by the Tennessee Holocaust Commission. He shared his experience of growing up in Poland during World War 2 and the experience of losing his father.

How his father died exactly remains a mystery, but he thinks he knows the truth. It took him 50 years to piece it together.

Hawiger was almost four years old when he saw the German Gestapo enter his small Polish town and arrest his father. His father was not Jewish, but had been turned into the Nazi’s as anti-Nazi and a member of an underground movement fighting the Germans.

He said that after the arrest, he and his mother went to the train station to watch his father depart for the concentration camp; that was the last time he would see his father alive.

The mystery

Hawiger expressed that for many years he hoped his father was still alive. When he was ten years old, he and his mother visited Auschwitz. It was then that he knew his father had passed.

He looked at the fencing and saw that he would not have been able to escape. His mother told him he had been executed by a firing squad at one area of Auschwitz nicknamed “The Wall of Death.” However, he does not think this is true.

He believes his father was executed by poison. He discovered that the Soviet Union had confiscated all the documents from Auschwitz after they had found the concentration camp.

The Soviet Union decided to release the documents and he found himself scouring over them. He found a death certificate stating that his father died of “natural causes.” He then came across a photo of his father with a number tattooed on his arm. The tattoo indicated that his father was in Block 20 at Auschwitz. After researching, he discovered that those in Block 20 were injected with poison.

Between 1941 and 1942 more than 20,000 people were killed by being poisoned with Phenol, a chemical used to strip paint and clean toiletries.

Hawiger said he does not know for sure his father died from this death. But, according to his research, all roads lead to this.

Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Spring Hill Public Library hosted Hawiger as part of a bigger remembrance.

The Tennessee Holocaust Commission hosted the event. Before Hawiger spoke, Danielle Kahane-Kaminsky, executive director for the commission, spoke to the audience about the history of The Holocaust.

The Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom Hashoah, is April 24 on the Jewish calendar.

Hawiger took questions after. One person asked about the devaluation of human life.

He said what he found is a prime example of this. “It’s a lesson on how the human mind can not only be corrupted, but degraded,” he said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@springhillhomepage.com. Follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.