Songwriter Kelley Lovelace hosts annual LoveStrong concert for kids in crisis

Above, Karen and Kelley Lovelace of Franklin. // www.bethelbiblevillage.org

BETHEL BIBLE VILLAGE

It’s stuff that country songs are made of: a young boy passes a children’s home each day on his way to school.

He has no idea why kids live there, he’s just amazed that they have so many bikes parked outside the homes and a really big yard to play in.

“I thought, ‘Wow, that looks like a cool place to live,’” Kelley Lovelace, now a songwriter and Franklin resident, recalls.

Years later, when Kelley learned that kids lived at Bethel because their own parents were not able to care for them due to some crisis in their lives, it touched his heart in a deep way.

That was the catalyst for LoveStrong, A Concert for a Cause.

LoveStrong, held each October in The Franklin Theatre, features some of Country Music’s top songwriters in an intimate concert. They sing their award-winning hits but also share the backstories to their songs, the heart moments that inspired them.

This year’s lineup

Kelley has invited three award-winning songwriters to join him on stage for this year’s concert on Oct. 17:

 Neil Thrasher

 Ashley Gorley

 Deric Ruttan

These four talented artists have penned many popular country hits, including

“All American Girl,” “Came Here To Forget,” “You’re Gonna’ Miss This,” and “Fast Cars and Freedom.”

Standing for Kids in Crisis

The proceeds from LoveStrong benefit Bethel and the kids in crisis who find healing and hope there. Bethel was founded in 1954 and serves children and teens from the tri-state area, including Middle Tennessee.

The non-profit organization is a 501(c)(3) organization, and donations are tax deductible, as long as they meet IRS regulations. Bethel provides homes, House Parents, a school, meals, counseling and social services to the children and teens who live there, as well as the bicycles Kelley first noticed as a boy.

If You’re Going

LoveStrong: A Concert for a Cause, is at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 at The Franklin Theatre. Tickets are available through www.franklintheatre.com.

To learn more about Bethel and how you can stand for kids in crisis, visit

www.bethelbiblevillage.org.