Songwriters Kennedy and Nichols headline cancer research event

2017 has been a year of firsts for the Sean Karl Foundation.

The organization, which raises money to defeat Ewing Sarcoma, a form of cancer that killed championship tennis player Sean Karl at age 20, began the year with the Run with Sean event in April with the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon where we had over 80 runners participate in the 5K, half marathon, and marathon. In June, we held our Pride of Tennessee event in Chattanooga with the Tennessee State Junior Qualifying Tennis Championships.

And on Nov. 15, songwriters Tim Nichols and Gordon Kennedy will headline Songs for Sean at Richland Country Club. Kennedy and Nichols have worked with some of the most renowned musicians in the world including Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill, Peter Frampton, and

many, many more.

The Sean Karl Foundation was founded in 2016 to honor and remember Sean Karl. He passed away at the age of 20 after a two-year battle with Ewing Sarcoma, an aggressive form of pediatric cancer. Sean attended Ravenwood High

School where he won three Tennessee State Tennis Titles. The Sean Karl Foundation aims to defeat Ewing Sarcoma by raising money to fund promising Ewing Sarcoma research.

The night will begin at 6 p.m. with will have cocktail hour and a Cork and Fork Pull. For $25 per pull, guests may pull a mystery cork with a number that will correspond to a bottle of wine with a value of at least

$25. Also for $25 per pull, guests may pull a fork with a number corresponding to a restaurant gift card with a value of at least $25.

Dinner will begin at 7 p.m., and Kennedy and Nichols will begin their performance at 7:30 p.m. They will be sharing stories and inspiration as well as performing some of their MANY award winning hits.

There are 200 tickets available for purchase for the evening. Single tickets are $150, and a table for 10 can be purchased for $150. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.SeanKarlFoundation.org/events.

If you would like to know more, check out this video about Sean’s story and the foundation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHi8gf-KLL0. You can also read about the Foundation at www.SeanKarlFoundation.org.