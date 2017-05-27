Songwriters night funds Better Business Bureau’s Integrity Foundation

Mercedes-Benz of Nashville and the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are hosting Songwriter’s Night at The Factory in Franklin beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

Award-winning SESAC songwriters Steve Bogard, Rob Hatch and Lance Miller will be performing in the fundraiser for The Integrity Foundation, the 501(3)c eduational arm of the Better Business Bureau that advocates for and provides training in ethical business practices.

The performers have written numerous hits including, “Praying for Daylight”, “Carrying Your Love With Me”, “Good Night Kiss” and “Drink To That All Night, to name a few.

Tickets are available now at BBBSongwriters.Eventbrite.com.

For more information call 615-250-7432.