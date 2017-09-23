Sonic Boom! band competition returning to Franklin High

Ten Marching Bands from around the region will perform Oct. 7 in Franklin at the Sonic Boom! High School Marching Band Competition.

The Franklin Band, current and 6-time state marching band champion and 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield Award, will host Sonic Boom! at Franklin High School.

Attendees will get to see competition-level shows by Lebanon High School, White House High School, East Hickman High School, Antioch High School, Union City High School, McGavock High School, Ravenwood High School, Father Ryan High School, Station Camp High School, and Centennial High School, as well as an exhibition performance by The Franklin Band.

Sonic Boom begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Howard Gamble Stadium at Franklin High School, 810 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064.

Admission is $10 at the gate. Children 5 and under get in free.

There is plenty of free parking.

The Franklin Band is the current and six-time Tennessee marching band Grand Champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. They are also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth, and international marching bands of world class excellence. A Bands of America participant since 2008, Franklin placed 17th nationally at the Bands of America Grand Nationals Championship in Indianapolis in November. Five of Franklin’s ensembles have been invited to perform at the Music For All National Festival, beginning with the Percussion Ensemble and Wind Ensemble in 2013. The Chamber Music Ensemble performed in 2015, and the Percussion Ensemble and Saxophone Quartet performed in 2017. Franklin’s Wind Ensemble also performed the 2017 Tennessee Bandmasters Hall of Fame Induction Concert at the Tennessee Music Education Association Conference.

The Franklin Band’s 2017 production is titled Beneath the Surface. The band is under the direction of David Aydelott and assistant directors Michael Holland and Jacob Campos.