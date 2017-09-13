SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY: Chris Mannino

Realtors provide many types of services including a valuation of your home prior to listing, creating and providing a marketing strategy to sell your home, and knowledge of the current market for purchasing a home and the mortgage market.

From the award winning Schools, low taxes, wonderful shopping, and beautiful landscape, Middle Tennessee is the best of all worlds. Whether you’re a buyer or seller or just curious, Chris Mannino is committed to providing honest, courteous, and professional service. You’ll experience the difference of a full service, full time Realtor. Mannino’s motto is “24 hours a day, 7 days a week.” Real estate is a full time job and he never takes a day off.

It’s Performance Not Promises.

It isn’t easy to sell someone what could be the biggest investment of their lives: their home. A real estate agent or broker

has to be convincingly trustworthy and knowledgeable in order to put a prospective homeowner at ease. In many ways, the agent acts as a counselor to individuals and families about to embark on a huge commitment. And when selling or establishing a price for real estate, my clients rely on my knowledge of the industry to guide them in the right direction.

It’s all about Service & One Stop Shopping.

But it doesn’t just end there. I find that our relationship goes beyond the closing and a bond of friendship begins. You will discover and experience how I will go the extra mile to satisfy both buyers and sellers. Whether you are buying or selling, it’s one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make.

Experience is a priority.

Prior to entering the Real Estate Profession, I spent 8 years in Property Management. This experience has permitted me to gain contacts in all phases of real estate. I work with a local team of top notch Title Companies, Surveyors, Home Inspectors and Lending Professionals to ensure a “stress free” Real Estate transaction. Whether you are a first time home buyer or a seasoned investor, you will always feel like you are a Million Dollar Customer!