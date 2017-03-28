Southern Williamson parents wade through proposed rezoning changes

By EMILY R. WEST

Huddled in the Independence High School cafeteria, more than 100 parents circled tables, quizzing school board members about the 2018 rezoning for Williamson County Schools.

The southern most portion of the county will undoubtedly experience change, with two new schools slated to open in August 2018 along Clayton Arnold Road. With that also comes changes for high school zone lines for students who attend Indy, Page and Summit high schools.

Superintendent Mike Looney said the rezoning proposals where not set in stone. The plans still have to go before the Williamson County School board four more times before approval is final. The final vote could happen as early as May.

Fingers traced blown up maps which stretched across lunchroom tables. Parents searched for their neighborhoods to see exactly where they will fall under the new plan. Feelings and emotions spanned a wide range, as some parents understood rezoning was an unavoidable consequence of growth while others questioned how district officials criss-crossed neighborhoods to make decisions of who goes where.

Brenda and Jeremy Height stood with their middle-school aged son. While he will finish middle school where he is, he will have to change high schools. His parents found it frustrating, given his time investment into readying himself for Independence High. He will now go to Summit High.

“They do a really good job of trying to feed them into the system here,” Jeremy Height said. “So we’ve been participating in all the events, and all the stuff he’s doing will be switched. And that’s a problem.”

Several parents expressed similar exasperations of time investments, but the Heights had another problem with the proposed changes.

Based on the subdivision where they live, the family will have to travel through the Indy zone to get to Summit because of the road layout and connections with New Port Royal. The Heights subdivision sits near the zig-zagged line for the Summit-Indy zone.

“If they were only looking at this map, it looks as though you could get through there” she said, pointing to the map on the table. “But you can’t. There’s no access and the connections aren’t there.”

Areas affected by new Thompson’s Station elementary

Bethesda Elementary will send the northwest section of the current zone, including the subdivisions of Allenwood, Bridgemore Village, Callie, Cameron Farms, Canterbury and Pecan Hills to the new school. This will mean 317 current students and 198 future students woud be moved.

Oak View sends the area south of Goose Creek Bypass, west of Lewisburg Pike, and north of Interstate 840, including the subdivision of McLemore Farms to new Clayton Arnold Road Elementary. That equates to 38 students.

Heritage Elementary sends Fields of Maplelawn, the Newport Crossing development, Station South, and Thompson Station Road East area to New Clayton Arnold Road Elementary. That equals to 153 students moving schools.

Allendale Elementary sends Wade’s Grove to Bethesda Elementary. That means 232 current students and 116 future students moving.

Chapman’s Retreat Elementary will send areas east of Interstate 65 to Bethesda. No students will be moved.

Longview Elementary sends Campbell Station subdivision north of Campbell Station Parkway, Shannon Glen subdivision, and Wilkes Lane to Hermitage Elementary School. This means moving 104 students. Longview will also send two early childhood classrooms to the new school.

Areas affected by middle school rezoning in southeastern Williamson

Heritage Middle sends the area west of Lewisburg Pike attending the Oak View Elementary proposed zone to the new middle school. That will include Belle Vista, Douglass Glen, Durham Manor, Green Valley, Summer Hill and Walnut Winds. This will include 48 students.

It will also send students in the area south of Goose Creek Bypass and east of Columbia Pike to the new middle school. It will include rezoning subdivisions on the north side of Buckner Road who attend the New Clayton Arnold Road Elementary School to the middle school. This means 265 current students and 70 future students would move.

Spring Station Middle will send the area past Interstate 65 to the new middle school. This means 125 current students and 17 future ones moving.

Page Middle –– which is at 117 percent capacity –– will send students from the area west of Interstate 65 and east of Lewisburg Pike to the new middle school. This includes Berry Farms Town Center, Ellington Park, Goose Creek Estates, Redwing and Stream Valley to the new middle school. This is 90 students right now and 180 future students changing zones.

It will also send students from Dallas Downs, Kendall Hall, Polk Place, River Bluff and Sullivan Farms to Heritage Middle. That is 189 students currently and 11 future students who will move.