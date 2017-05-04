“Spamalot” cast members go Honky Tonkin’ in search for the Grail

King Arthur, Sir Robin, and their faithful servant Patsy, in full costume and character, take a pair of coconut shells to lower Broadway in a video promoting the Studio Tenn production of “Spamalot.”
They sing Karaoke, commune with draft horses on the street, and line dance at the Wildhorse Saloon in “Knight on the Town,” the 10-minute video:
Monty Python’s Spamalot opened Thursday onstage at the Jamison Theatre in the Factory at Franklin. The show runs through May 21.
Tickets on sale now at studiotenn.com, by calling (615) 541-8200 or
by using the button below!
Show times are as follows:
- Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. – ALMOST SOLD OUT
- Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. – Good availability
- Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m.– ALMOST SOLD OUT
- Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. – ALMOST SOLD OUT
- Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. – Good availability
- Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. – Good availability
- Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. – Good availability
- Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. – ALMOST SOLD OUT
- Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m. – Good availability
- Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. – Good availability
- Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. – Good availability
- Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. – Good availability
- Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. – Good availability
- Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.– Good availability