“Spamalot” cast members go Honky Tonkin’ in search for the Grail

King Arthur, Sir Robin, and their faithful servant Patsy, in full costume and character, take a pair of coconut shells to lower Broadway in a video promoting the Studio Tenn production of “Spamalot.”

They sing Karaoke, commune with draft horses on the street, and line dance at the Wildhorse Saloon in “Knight on the Town,” the 10-minute video:

Monty Python’s Spamalot opened Thursday onstage at the Jamison Theatre in the Factory at Franklin. The show runs through May 21.



