“Spamalot” opens Thursday in Franklin: See the video “trailer”

“Monty Python’s Spamalot” is set to take the Jamison Theater stage May 4 – 21, produced by StudioTenn, the Franklin-based professional theater company.
“Spamalot” is the stage adaptation of the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”
According to StudioTenn, several of the opening week shows are almost sold out. They released the following summary:
Thursday May 4 at 7 p.m.–ALMOST SOLD OUT
Friday May 5 at 7 p.m.– ALMOST SOLD OUT
Saturday May 6 at 2 p.m. – Good availability
Saturday May 6 at 7 p.m.– ALMOST SOLD OUT
Sunday May 7 at 2 p.m.– ALMOST SOLD OUT
Thursday May 11 at 7 p.m. – Good availability
Friday May 12 at 7 p.m. – Good availability
Saturday May 13 at 2 p.m. – Good availability
Saturday May 13 at 7 p.m.–ALMOST SOLD OUT
Sunday May 14 at 2 p.m. – Good availability
Thursday May 18 at 7 p.m. – Good availability
Friday May 19 at 7 p.m. – Good availability
Saturday May 20 at 2 p.m. – Good availability
Saturday May 20 at 7 p.m. – Good availability
Sunday May 21 at 2 p.m.– Good availability
Tickets are available at studiotenn.com or by calling (615) 541-8200.