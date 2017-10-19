City announces gift card giveaway around census participation

The 2018 special census currently underway in Brentwood could turn lucrative for a few lucky residents.

That is because the city has announced that those residents who turn in their census cards or fill out the online census form by Nov. 15 will be entered into a drawing for free gift cards. That online form can be found here.

The City of Brentwood conducted its last special census in 2015. That census counted 40,401 people in Brentwood. According to the City of Brentwood website, though, projections show that the city has grown since that time.

Since the amount of state-shared revenues that the city brings in goes up in proportion to the population, the city wants to make sure that the current population of Brentwood is accurately measured.

“Your participation in helping us to accurately count the number of residents in our city will mean that we receive the proper amount of state-shared revenue based on population, which lessens our dependency on your property taxes to fund important city services,” Mayor Jill Burgin said in a statement on the city website. “It is a win-win for you as a taxpayer and your city government.”

The first special census mailings went out to around 14,300 residential addresses on Aug. 14. A second mailing was postmarked on Sept. 28.

As of Thursday morning, the city has gotten responses back from 9,002 of those households, accounting for 28,311 residents.

Of those responses, 24 percent came via the online registration form on the city website and the other 76 percent came in through the mail.

A third mailing will eventually be sent out and door to door visits to addresses that have not responded will also start in the coming weeks.

City staff will be present at this Friday’s Movie in the Park event at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater at Crockett Park to get people signed up for the census.