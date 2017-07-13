Spencer Creek property in Franklin in high demand

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A partially unusable lot owned by the city of Franklin may now be one of the most wanted properties in the city.

A section of the lot sits in the flood plain of the Harpeth River, rendering it useless. However, this is not keeping developers from clamoring to buy it.

The city held a work session Wednesday and heard three different proposals from potential developers on what they each wanted to do with 54 acres of city-owned land. This land stretches over Spencer Creek Road and Mack Hatcher Parkway.

There are four questions the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen have to answer. Will the land be a champion golf course? Will it be the site of a children’s museum? Will it be affordable housing for workers who want to live closer to home? Or will it be all three?

Cheekwood Golf Club, which sits across from the property, delivered a proposal to turn the property into a world class golf course. Discovery Museum, which has a museum in Murfreesboro, proposed a children’s museum that would attract tourism. Finally, the Franklin Housing Commission proposed turning it into affordable housing for working adults that may not be able to afford to live in the high-priced Franklin housing market.

Aldermen peppered each of them with questions.

First up was the Cheekwood Golf Course who promised the board a place for corporate retreats and celebrity golf tournaments.

“We’re willing to meet all the communities needs,” Todd Jester, part owner of Cheekwood Golf Course, said.

He said the golf course is looking for a long term 99-year lease and would build a connector under the Mack Hatch Parkway bridge over the Harpeth River to connect the course.

Jester turned in a petition signed by 590 Franklin residents and a dozen letters of support.

Alderman Dana McLendon asked if there was any intent to build residential properties on the side where the golf course now sits. Jester said yes there was, but that was a different issue in its beginning stages.

“It’s not part of the process,” he said.

Developers told the board that even if they did choose the residential option, it would have to come before the planning commission and follow city guidelines. Jester said they were looking at a $5 to $6 million golf course.

The Discovery Museum officials said they were looking at a $27 to $28 million project.

Tara MacDougal, CEO of the museum, said they would build the museum, partner with the area schools, build kayak and canoe launches and have a learning area for children.

They looked at three different cities.

“Franklin was the best fit,” she said.

Right now, the Discovery Museum is the second largest tourist attraction in Rutherford County, MacDougal said.

Finally, the Franklin Housing Commission spoke to the board and offered up a final alternative.

“You have a possibility of building a community for those who work in Franklin,” Mary Ann Dotson, a board member of the commission, said.

John Besser, the chair of the board, led a presentation on what they envisioned. Basically, he said they had hopes of building around 50 houses on the land that would cost around $225.000 to $300,000. They characterized it as workforce housing, not affordable housing.

“You have the possibility of building a community for those who work in Franklin,” he said.

He said they hoped to build houses for younger folks who are first time homeowners and who may be from the city, but can’t afford to live there.

However, there were questions about what happens if the lease runs out and those home buyers are on the property. If the city doesn’t renew the lease, those who are there may have to evacuate and the property would be rendered worthless, McLendon said.

Another potential problem posed is the housing commission’s desire to wave fees and have the city build roads on the property.

“We’d like some help,” Besser said.

Alderman Clyde Barnhill said he wasn’t against any of the projects. However, he did say that what the housing commission was asking for was above and beyond.

“You’re asking for one heckuva deal,” he said.

The board will now deliberate on the proposals and come back with further decisions made at a later date.

