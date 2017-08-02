New elementary school on Split Log Road update, layout plans and naming

By LANDON WOODROOF

Heavy construction equipment is out at the site on Split Log Road where a new elementary school is set to open for the 2018-19 school year.

“Blasting Zone Ahead” caution signs greet drivers nearing the 85-acre parcel of land, which was purchased by Williamson County Schools earlier this year for $8.6 million.

The planned school should significantly relieve congestion at Kenrose Elementary School. Kenrose is projected to be at 117 percent capacity in the coming school year, according to previous Home Page reporting.

In fact, at a Brentwood City Commission meeting in April, the city approved two new portables at Kenrose. This approval was given strictly under the condition that all pre-existing portables at the school be removed once the new school opens.

“We’ve got a need for another elementary school in this area of Brentwood,” WCS Facilities and Construction Director Kevin Fortney said, at a March City Commission meeting.

At that meeting, Fortney said that the new school will be 69,000 square feet and will resemble Clovercroft Elementary School. The new school will have a capacity of 825 students, which Fortney said was a standard number.

The property on which the school sits was rezoned this year from R-2 (Suburban Residential) to SI-2 (Service Institution – Education) to make way for the school.

According to City of Brentwood documents, the school is being constructed on a flatter portion of the available land on the west side of the property, adjacent do Split Log Road. To the north of the school, athletic fields will be constructed. The plan is for a middle school to be built on this site as well at some point in the future.

The entrance to the school will be built at the intersection of Split Log Road and Pleasant Hill Road.

A naming committee just met last week to start the process of coming up with a name for the new school.