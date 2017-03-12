Rezoning request for new Brentwood elementary school on Board of Commissioners agenda

By Landon Woodroof

A rezoning request related to a planned new elementary school on Split Log Road in Brentwood is on the agenda for the Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night.

Superintendent, Mike Looney, announced in February that Williamson County Schools had entered into an agreement to purchase about 85 acres of land at 9714 Split Log Road. He further explained that the land will be used as the future sites for both a new elementary school and a new middle school. The cost of the land was $8.6 million.

The site has been in the news recently because the Williamson County Budget Committee deferred on a decision to provide funding for construction of the new elementary school at its March 6 meeting. That decision threw into doubt the school district’s plans to have the new elementary school open for students in August 2018.

The full Williamson County Commission will consider the question of financing construction costs for the school at its meeting Monday evening, March 13. Recent Home Page reporting detailed that Looney is “cautiously optimistic” that the funding will be approved.

At the same time that the county commission will be meeting, Brentwood’s Board of Commissioners will be meeting, and considering one necessary prerequisite to the school’s construction: rezoning.

The land at 9714 Split Log Road is currently zoned R-2, or Suburban Residential. At the city commission’s meeting, an ordinance will be up for a vote that would rezone the land to SI-2, or Service Institution-Educational.

According to the rezoning agenda item, the Split Log Road elementary school will be very similar in size and appearance to Clovercroft Elementary, with an 825-student capacity and 65 staff members. The students will be split up between 46 classrooms in the 69,000 square-foot building.

If the rezoning ordinance is approved at first reading Monday night, it will then go before the Planning Commission on April 4, have a public hearing on April 10 and a second and final reading before the city commission on April 24.