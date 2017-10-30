Spooky Brentwood tales to get you in the Halloween spirit

By LANDON WOODROOF

The one day of the year for many people where ghosts, ghouls and other assorted monsters are a welcome rather than a concerning sight is back again.

If you enjoy a good shiver, it’s also a day where tales of strange goings on, noises in the night and wispy apparitions can bring a smile to your face.

Every city has its own batch of these types of stories, oftentimes related to tales of tragedy and connected to historic places. Down the road a bit, Franklin is overflowing with them. The Carnton Plantation and the Carter House are just two of the locations there purported to have a prodigious record of supernatural activity.

For Brentwood residents, though, the story is a bit different. Readers will either be delighted or disappointed to know that documented tales of the eerie and otherworldly are few here.

A few years ago the Home Page ran a couple of articles about two of those tales. One regarded Mere Bulles restaurant, where the mysterious figure of a women has reportedly been seen climbing a staircase and where employees claimed that some unseen force knocked a flashlight off a table three times.

The other story is Brentwood’s most well-known ghostly tale. It is set at the Mooreland Mansion, which now sits prominently in the CityPark development where it is used as office space. For many decades, though, the mansion was the private residence of the Moore family.

The home was originally built in 1838, the same year that Ruth Moore was born, according to Brentwood historian T. Vance Little’s “Murder on the Wilson Pike: And other tales of Williamson County.” According to Little’s book, Moore died mysteriously at Mooreland in 1858 “on the eve of her wedding.”

She may have died, but Ruth apparently did not see that as any reason to leave her home, according to several accounts provided by Little. Local attorney Susan Weiss, for instance, said that Ruth had a knack for hiding things around the office and taking people’s keys.

A 1989 article in the publication, “Brentwood,” further elaborates on Ruth Moore’s presence at the home. In that article, attorney Kirk G. Waite recounts an episode where he was summoned to the mansion at night by a custodian who claimed to have seen a strange woman in a blue dress floating down the steps of the mansion and pointing out areas that still needed cleaning. Waite says in the article that blue was supposedly the color of the dress that Ruth Moore was buried in.

In his book “Ghosts and Haunts of Tennessee,” author Christopher K. Coleman tells a story from the more recent past. This one actually does not deal with the undead, but rather with the possibility of an extraterrestrial visitation.

According to Coleman’s book, in July 1999 a huge crop circle was discovered in a wheat field off of Concord Road.

“The formation consisted of three large circles linked by bars and assorted odd shapes,” the book states. “The hub of all this was a Celtic cross measuring twenty-four feet. The largest circle was nearly ninety feet in diameter.”

Coleman quotes several explanations for the event which were bandied about at the time, including that deer did it or someone with a Bush hog. But, in Coleman’s telling, the event was never fully explained.

Thanks to the Brentwood Room at the Brentwood Library for help collecting information for this article.