Spring Hill budget vote halted after finding state law violation

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen didn’t vote on a budget Monday night, but for good reason. Instead, they found out they violated Tennessee state law before they even had the chance to vote.

City Attorney Patrick Carter told the board Monday night during its regularly scheduled meeting that it should not vote on the budget because it was not published in a newspaper 10 days before the vote. It also did not have all the details needed.

“It does not include the required information,” he said.

The board voted 8-1 Monday night to defer voting on the budget until Friday, June 30 in a special-called meeting. Alderman Chad Whittenburg voted no.

Now, city officials will be scrambling over the next day to try and correct the printed budget and get it into a newspaper of general circulation by Wednesday.

The drama unfolded just as the board was about to start looking at amendments for the proposed 2017-2018 fiscal year budget. Alderman Amy Wurth asked city staff when and where the budget had been published.

She was told it had been published in The Tennessean on June 14.

“That’s not 10 days,” she said.

Wurth then read the Tennessee Code Annotated where it specifically states that a budget has to be published in a newspaper of general circulation 10 days prior to a vote. She also read the statute regarding what is required to be printed. One line stated that new employee hire information should be listed. She noted the city had not did this as well in the printed advertisement.

Alderman Susan Zemek said at one point she thought this was the first time this has ever occurred for the city.

“This has never been brought up before,” Zemek said.

“It has,” Wurth responded.

“It has?” Zemek asked.

Alderman Bruce Hull said he had reservations about having a special-called meeting because he felt some aldermen may not be able to make the meeting. He did not want an issue where the board was voting on the budget with members absent.

“Was that your intention?” Hull asked Wurth. “To boot it to the end of the month?”

“My intention was to follow state law,” Wurth replied.

