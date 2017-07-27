Spring Hill creates safe exchange zone for internet exchanges

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The city of Spring Hill’s new “safe exchange zone,” provides a secure place for citizens to meet for online sales exchanges.

The zone is located at Spring Hill City Hall and is open to the public 24/7.

“The SHPD Safe Exchange Zone will be a positive first step in providing a safe meeting location for members in many online purchasing groups, such as Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or VarageSale,” E-911 Director Brandi Smith said. “This location will be a highly used resource in keeping Spring Hill citizens safe.”

The exchange zone is comprised of three parking spots in the lower front lot at City Hall. In addition to video surveillance, the area is well-lit and is near the Spring Hill E-911 Dispatch Center.

On top of providing the exchange zone, the police department recommends the following safety tips during internet exchanges: