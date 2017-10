The Spring Hill Raiders (5-5, 3-2) ended their four-game losing streak with a 28-12 win at Lawrence County Friday.

Quarterback TJ Ennis led the Raiders with 50 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.

Running back Dontae Smith racked up 84 rushing yards on eight carries.

The Raiders locked up the No. 3 seed out of Region 4-4A with the win. They will travel to take on Macon County (7-3) on Nov. 3.