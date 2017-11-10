Spring Hill falls at Marshall County

Running back Dontae Smith’s big night wasn’t enough to propel the Spring Hill Raiders past Marshall County Friday.

Smith rushed for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries in a 42-21 loss in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

After entering the fourth quarter down 28-7, Smith found the end zone from seven yards out to cut Spring Hill’s deficit to 14.

Marshall County responded with a 38-yard touchdown pass, and Smith followed that up with a 59-yard touchdown run.

Marshall County pulled away later with a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:30 left to play.

Spring Hill closes the season with a 6-6 record. Marshall County (9-3) will host Maplewood in a Class 4A quarterfinal on Friday, Nov. 17.