Spring Hill fireworks ban not a talking point this year

A total ban of fireworks is not anything Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham is worried about right now.

“It will probably be revisited at some point, but I don’t plan on being the one to do so,” Graham said. “I think we have a good compromise.”

The city is set up for it’s Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. Though fireworks are illegal to sell within city limits, they can be shot off within city limits on the Fourth of July from noon until 11 p.m.

The city also makes it legal to shoot fireworks on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Memorial Day.

If anyone is caught shooting fireworks not during the designated times then the person can be charged a misdemeanor and fined $50, according to city code. The fire marshal can also confiscate all fireworks.

Brentwood and Franklin ban all consumer fireworks.

One Spring Hill Home Page reader asked for a “What’s up with that?” Why does Spring Hill allow fireworks to be shot?

Graham said there are people who love fireworks and there are people who don’t.

“This has been discussed every year, as long as I can remember, and I guess the debate will continue forever,” he said.

He said if anyone thinks someone is in violation of the ordinance they need to call the Spring Hill Police Department.

