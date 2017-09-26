Spring Hill GM to layoff 680 employees in November

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Spring Hill General Motors plant will layoff 680 employees in November, according to a mass layoff letter filed with the state on Friday.

According to the letter, required by the Tennessee WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act), GM will be discontinuing third shift production and cutting 305 temporary, 340 seniority and 35 salaried positions as a consequence.

The cut at GM, Spring Hill’s largest employer, comes as a result of the company’s reduced production of GMC Acadias and Cadillac XT5.

The end of third shift and subsequent layoffs are expected to begin on Nov. 27.

Employees laid off may be eligible for State Unemployment Compensation or Supplemental Unemployment Benefits as a result of an agreement between GM and the United Autoworkers union which represents most of the employees involved.

Below is a breakdown of what jobs are expected to be cut: