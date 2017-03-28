Spring Hill man arrested for posting bomb on social media

Metro Nashville Police arrested Jason Luecke, a former Spring Hill resident, for posting a hoax on social media. On Monday, Leucke shared a photo of what appeared to be an improvised explosive device.

The arrest affidavit for Jason Luecke states the Spring Hill resident posted a photo of what appeared to be a large pipebomb along with components used in manufacturing an IED.

The Facebook post Leucke shared was the following:

“This is what I have been guided to make, after watching the news this morning I had a heavy heart and have to believe that if I was guided to build this then an actual terrorist could easily do the same thing. Whoever has guided me to make this has a lot if power and a grudge against American as we know it I believe so please pray for them and hope that they do not have the plans to harm anyone’s life.”

Several friends seemed alarmed by Leucke’s post and answered his post with the following:

“Jason, I really think that you should seek some counseling. I say this with love and concern. I’m worried about you and your well being..and after seeing this, the well being of others. This sort of stuff could get you in a lot of hot water…”

“I can’t imagine what your going through and I have no idea what is going on in your life, but you should think about those girls. Whatever this is, is not worth losing them. I’m very concerned with everything your posting. Please seek some help bud. Maybe God be with you and surround your family.”

Earlier in the day Leucke posted a plea for help.

“I know this is going to sound a little crazy but I do need some help I have been given the smallest hints like “burned, your part of a team now, your going to Florida, oranges, cards and different keys put all over my home, rooms with different things in them and so much more ” I have had my nice flashlights taken, my TV stolen, been hacked, I have been put through emotional torture it seems, been drugged and have had the worst experiences of my life. I am only trying to get my life back together for my children and I could really use some advise,” Leucke wrote.

When the Metro Police Officers followed up on the post, they found the device in his residence. There were no explosives in the device and was missing components necessary for a live IED.

Leucke was charged with conducting a hoax of a prohibited weapon. He is currently in jail with a $25,000 bond.