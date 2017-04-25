Spring Hill baseball outlasts CPA in extras to stay undefeated

By SAM McGAW

Spring Hill pitcher Brycen Thomas refused to let District 12-AA rival Christ Presbyterian Academy ruin his team’s unblemished record.

With one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, the Middle Tennessee State commit struck out two consecutive batters to push his team to 28-0 with a 4-2 win at Rose Park in Nashville.

“I just knew I needed to settle down and throw strikes,” Thomas said. “I wasn’t getting some calls and had some tough luck a couple of plays before that, which led to the bases being loaded. But it’s great we came out and did our job.”

The Raiders’ two go-ahead runs in the eighth inning came on an error at second base and a walk with the bases loaded

“Everyone knew coming in that this was going to be a heavyweight matchup,” Spring Hill head coach Paul Lamm said. “This game lived up to the billing, and that’s when it’s fun. It’s fun for the kids, it’s fun for us coaches and it’s fun for the fans. I was proud of the way this turned out, obviously, but I was more proud of our kids for working through the adversity.”

The Raiders, who defeated CPA 14-4 for the Class AA state title last May, have won 46 straight games since they lost to CPA on April 18, 2016.

“I think it’s going to be a tough game every time we face them,” Thomas said. “We saw their best tonight and they saw our best tonight.”

Raiders starting pitcher Gage Gillian threw seven strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit through 6.2 innings. However, his seventh walk of the night caused Lamm to make the switch to Thomas.

“There were a lot of high-pressure innings there,” Gillian said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much. I knew they’re all good hitters, so I was just trying to get them to roll over on stuff. I just wanted to give my team a chance to win.”

CPA pitcher David Bates threw 11 strikeouts and gave up three hits in 7.2 innings. He retired 13 straight batters entering the seventh frame.

“I thought his stuff was really good tonight,” CPA head coach Larry Nesbitt said. “I’m proud, as a coach, to see a guy that wants to be in that situation and is enjoying it and wants to grab the game for his teammates.”

Matthew Joslin and Hunter Whitwell drove in runners to give Spring Hill a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

CPA cut its deficit to 2-1 with a run scored by CPA catcher Phillip Clarke on an error at second base with one out.

The Lions tied the game with two outs in the seventh when Jake Dodd took home plate on a passed ball.

“That felt like CPA baseball right there,” Nesbitt said about the comeback. “The sixth inning and on, we had some chill bumps. Guys were supporting each other. Yeah, they were resilient, but I think they were pulling from the support and encouragement of one another.”

Spring Hill closed the seventh by turning a double play on two CPA runners that were attempting to steal second and third.

CPA visits Spring Hill for a rematch Tuesday.