Spring Hill rebounds against Tullahoma

Spring Hill running back Dontae Smith rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 26-6 win against Tullahoma.

The win pushes the Raiders to 4-1 on the year as they gear up to take on Columbia (4-1) next week.

Smith opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

Quarterback TJ Ennis extended the lead to 13-0 with a 1-yard run with three seconds left in the first half.

Smith added a 73-yard touchdown run and Ennis hit Javari Braden for a 45-yard touchdown pass to take a 26-0 lead early in the third quarter.