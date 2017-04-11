Spring Hill second only to Mt. Juliet as fastest-growing suburb

A LawnStarter study of U.S. Census Bureau data shows 11 suburbs outpaced Nashville for population growth from 2010 to 2015, with Mt. Juliet leading the pack, and Spring Hill a close second.

Mt. Juliet’s population jumped 27.3 percent from 2010 to 2015, benefiting from its location just 15 miles east of downtown Nashville, near I-40 and Nashville International Airport.

Spring Hill, which is about 22 miles south of the Davidson County line, grew 24.16% in that time.

By contrast, Nashville’s population rose 9.1 percent.

City Manager Kenny Martin says Mt. Juliet is making itself a “desirable location” by building homes and infrastructure to accommodate growth.

Also in Mt. Juliet’s favor is that it hosts one of six stations for the Music City Star commuter train, says Matt Harris, an assistant professor at the University of Tennessee’s Boyd Center for Business & Economic Research.

The figures in the chart are Census Bureau estimates. The 2015 data was released last year. Our study covers the 20 suburbs for which Census Bureau figures were available; it does not include neighborhoods or unincorporated communities.

<a href=’https://www.lawnstarter.com/nashville-tn-lawn-care’><img alt=’Dashboard 1 ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/Po/PopulationGrowthinNashvilleandItsSuburbs2010-2015/Dashboard1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’/></a>

