Spring Hill sees major corporate, retail and residential area rising along I-65 by 2020

By RACHEL BLACKWELL

A rezoning measure that proponents say could produce a new front door for fast-growing Spring Hill has been approved on first reading by the town’s board of mayor and alderman, with the second and final reading scheduled for April 17.

Re-zoning of the 780-acre plot off Buckner Lane, known as the Alexander Farm would allow developer Southeast Venture to move ahead with a plan that would transition the area from agricultural to a mixed-use retail, office space and residential development

The plan also calls for a new interchange to the I-65 via the eastern extension of Buckner Road, something town leaders have wanted for years to reduce traffic congestion by providing an alternate access point to the interstate. Currently Spring Hill is connected to I-65 at the southern end of town through Saturn Parkway, and via I-840 in Thompson’s Station, about 2 1/2 miles north of town.

“We are currently working to demonstrate to The Federal Highway Administration that an interchange is needed and meets the requirements to permit a new access to the interstate,” Spring Hill spokesman Jamie Page said.

But Page said that it’s also important to note that federal approval and funding are independent of the re-zoning effort. In fact, he added, the city first began seeking approval for a new interchange from the Federal Highway Administration in 2007.

The re-zoning effort would “develop a mixed-use community that brings together residential, commercial, office, institutional and recreational uses into a health- and pedestrian-friendly environment where people can live, work, shop and play,” according to the town’s zoning standards. Specifically, it would have a “gateway” designation, which allows high-density development.

City leaders are hopeful that the development would create an inviting ‘front door’ for Spring Hill from the Interstate, and would create additional office space and housing choices for the city, as well as be a part of the regional traffic solution.

Not only would this project contribute to Spring Hill’s growth and provide residents with more opportunities, it would also help to expand, diversify and stabilize the city’s economic base.

“This zoning district carries the potential for the establishment of a Class A office space that will give the City’s Economic Development office, as well as the State Economic Development office the ability to recruit a corporate office or other white-collar jobs for Spring Hill,” Spring Hill Alderman and Planning Commissioner Matt Fitterer said.

While the development would entail industrializing the existing farmland, Fitterer said that the proposal also promises to maintain a significant amount of open space, with parkland and trails around the naturally occurring lakes and creeks on the property.

Fitterer claims that this project will improve the quality of life of Spring Hill residents.

“Residents will have easy access to interstate transportation, they will be in close proximity to multiple job sources, as well as goods and services, and a diverse housing inventory will be at their fingertips,” Fitterer said.

But the project does have opponents, especially residents in the immediate area. The main fear is that Buckner Lane, the road off which this new development would be built, would turn into another traffic ridden, highly congested major thoroughfare.

Fitterer said that the root of this concern spawns from the fear that this project would repeat some of the mistakes that were made elsewhere in the city in the late ’90s and 2000s.

“I believe we have a very thoughtful and structured proposal, and that the city has the internal policies, personnel, and resources needed to execute the project without a negative impact,” Fitterer said.

Spring Hill resident, Diane Fowler who lives in the Cherry Grove subdivision located off Buckner Lane said, “I fear that this development will create even more volume on this already busy road. Every morning I already spend over 10 minutes just trying to get out of my subdivision with the traffic from the schools.”

To prevent Buckner Lane from becoming highly congested, similar to Highway 31 that runs through Main Street, as well as to combat the capacity issues that it already has, Fitterer said that the city has begun looking at a new design for the road. The proposal would inject private funds into improving Buckner Lane, which would greatly speed up the timeline in which the project can move forward.

“The first phase of this proposal would include a widening and realignment of Buckner Lane, along with an improved intersection with Thompson’s Station Road to the east of its current location,” Fitterer said.

When will this highly anticipated project begin? If the proposal fully passes on it’s second and final hearing on April 17, Fitterer said that the developer could appear before the Planning Commission as soon as June for a site development plan. However, realistically he says that the major phases purposed for the development are likely to be submitted for site development in several phases stretching over a number of years.

“Given the major engineering work that the applicant would still need to complete and coordinate with the city on for Buckner Lane, I think a 2018 date would be realistic for the first sub-phase, and that the first-sub phase would be a limited number of single-family homes,” Fitterer said.

In terms of any significant retail development, Fitterer estimated a late 2020, early 2021 date for that phase, as the application is intentionally structured to prevent development from outpacing roadway, water and or sewer needs.