Spring Hill shooter makes TBI Most Wanted

PHOTO: James Rush Huddleston, 34, of Murfreesboro

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations added James Rush Huddleston, Spring Hill Police’s suspect in the fatal shooting on Sunday, to the Top Ten Most Wanted list on Monday.

Huddleston, 34, is wanted for fatally shooting a Hohenwald native in a home in Spring Hill on Sunday.

Huddleston, a native of Murfreesboro, has a warrant for criminal homicide, but has not been arrested.

The TBI describes is seeking tips on Huddleston and offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Law enforcement describe Huddleston as follows:

Age: 34
Date of birth: April 2, 1983
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair color: Black
Eye color: Brown Height: 5’11”
Weight: 160

If you have information about Huddleston, contact the TBI 1-800-TBI-FIND or Detective Mike Foster of SHPD (931) 486-3269.

Sarah Grace Taylor is the associate editor of the Spring Hill Home Page. She covers Spring Hill, Thompson’s Station and Williamson County Schools. Contact her at sarahgrace.taylor@homepagemediageoup.com or @_sgtaylor

