Spring Hill speed limit signs vandalized, Twitter debates public safety

Spring Hill speed limit signs were vandalized over the weekend, sparking a state-wide argument on Twitter.

The vandal attached a paper sign to the radar speed sign on Campbell Station Parkway which read “High Score 94.” He then later added a second sign reading “Update: 95.”

@Everything_TN Spring Hill knows how to handle new speed limit signs pic.twitter.com/nnosxSRhAg — Ireland Tate (@IrelandGabriela) July 24, 2017

Everything TN, a popular Tennessee community account, retweeted the photos Monday, spurring a public safety debate among its 111,000 followers.

Thanks for making roads less safe — courtney (@_courtneylynnee) July 25, 2017

it’ll certainly be hilarious when innocent people die because we treat 2-ton metal deathtraps flying down pavement like its a fun lil game — aaron bullard (@fidelcastr8) July 24, 2017

While people like Knoxville-native Bullard thought the joke was dangerous, others defended its humor, with one account even taking credit.

Twitter user @dawson_m tweeted “creds to us,” in response to the original post, including a video of a man posting a similar sign with “high score 76” over a 26 mile per hour speed limit in a subdivision.