July 26, 2017

Spring Hill speed limit signs vandalized, Twitter debates public safety

Spring Hill speed limit signs vandalized, Twitter debates public safety

Spring Hill speed limit signs were vandalized over the weekend, sparking a state-wide argument on Twitter.

The vandal attached a paper sign to the radar speed sign on Campbell Station Parkway which read “High Score 94.” He then later added a second sign reading “Update: 95.”

 

Everything TN, a popular Tennessee community account, retweeted the photos Monday, spurring a public safety debate among its 111,000 followers.

 

While people like Knoxville-native Bullard thought the joke was dangerous, others defended its humor, with one account even taking credit.

Twitter user @dawson_m tweeted “creds to us,” in response to the original post, including a video of a man posting a similar sign with “high score 76” over a 26 mile per hour speed limit in a subdivision.

 

 

