Spring Hill stumbles at Maplewood

The Spring Hill Raiders (4-3, 2-1) notched their second straight defeat with a 20-17 loss at Maplewood Friday.

Star running back and Georgia Tech commit Dontae Smith missed the second half for the Raiders with an injury. He closed with seven carries for 35 yards.

Spring Hill quarterback TJ Ennis passed for 228 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Javari Braden had three catches for 76 yards in the loss, while Justin Oden caught five passes for 65 yards.

The Raiders visit Marshall County for a Region 4-4A matchup Friday, Oct. 13.