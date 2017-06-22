Spring Hill’s Oden a finalist for All-American Bowl

By CHIP CIRILLO

Spring Hill wide receiver Justin Oden has been named a finalist for the 18thArmy All-American Bowl.

Brentwood Academy’s Cam Johnson, Jack Sirmon and Gavin Schoenwald and Franklin’s Max Wray are also among the 400 finalists for the Jan. 6 game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The East and West rosters that will include a total of 100 players will be announced around midseason.

Wearing number 5, Oden, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound senior, made 27 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns last season.

“He’s got just about every SEC school after him,” Spring Hill coach Jay Emmons said. “Number one is going to be his size, but he runs more like a running back. He’s got good quickness and speed.”

More than 200 future NFL players, including Andrew Luck and Adrian Peterson, have played in the All-American Bowl.

NBC will televise the game that attracted a record crowd of 40,568 last January when the East beat the West 27-17.