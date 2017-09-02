Spring Hill’s Smith shreds Nolensville

By MICHAEL CURTIS | Photos By VANESSA BEACH

What’s football without a little rain? The remnants of Hurricane Harvey affected Williamson County teams in a major way Friday.

However, Spring Hill persevered in the elements, as the Raiders improved to 3-0 with a 27-13 win against the Nolensville Knights.

Spring Hill RB Dontae Smith was explosive, with three of his four touchdowns coming from the first half, including a 53-yard run on the very first play of the game.

“I knew they were a younger team, so I knew our linemen had to take advantage of them,” said Smith, a Georgia Tech commit. “I knew that this was a region game, so everyone was ready for it and I was ready to run.”

Smith tacked on a 20-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He finished the night with 320 rushing yards on just 16 carries.

Nolensville struck back in the second quarter 12-yard touchdown carry by Ryan Pistulka. Spring Hill’s Smith countered with a 57-yard dash with 5:21 remaining in the half.

The elements played their role throughout the game. There was a stretch in the fourth quarter when both teams had two consecutive turnovers each: An interception, followed by three straight fumbles.

“Remind me to never do this again,” Spring Hill head coach Jay Emmons said. “We’ll postpone it and get another day. Perfect storm tonight, of course with the remnants of the hurricane, combined with no school today, Labor Day weekend, TV game. It was everything coming together at the same time and we kind of let it affect us a little bit.”

Smith saved his best run of the night for the fourth quarter when he sprinted 64 yards to score Spring Hill’s final touchdown of the night.

Nolensville quarterback Brandon Wharton found the end zone with a 3-yard run with seven seconds left in the game.

Spring Hill faces Riverdale on Friday, Sept. 8, while Nolensville takes on Summit.