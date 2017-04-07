April 07, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

52℉

clear sky

Home
Business

Sprouts in Franklin hopes to hire 100 people next week

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

Sprouts in Franklin hopes to hire 100 people next week

Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 100 people for its store in Franklin (1010 Murfreesboro Road #194, Franklin, TN 37064).

In partnership with Snagajob, the hourly hiring experts, Sprouts is hosting walk-in interviews from 9 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, April 11, and Friday, April 14.

The team is looking to hire grocery employees with a passion for the bakery, meat, deli, grocery, produce, vitamin and cashier departments, and interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume.

Sprouts opened in Franklin one year ago.

It is a Phoenix, Ariz., based company that primarily had stores in the West before expanding into the Southeast.

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply