Squirrel season opens, Tennessee Free Hunting Day set for Saturday

By ASHLEY COKER

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting Tennessee’s 2017 Free Hunting Day this Saturday, coinciding with the first day of squirrel season.

On Free Hunting Day, Tennessee residents are allowed to hunt without a hunting license. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosts the event each year in an attempt to increase the state’s interest in hunting.

“Squirrel hunting is one of Tennessee’s oldest and favorite traditions,” a TWRA representative said about the timing of this year’s event. “The day serves as an excellent opportunity for persons to experience the enjoyment of the sport.”

The TWRA encourages regular hunters to use Free Hunting Day to introduce friends and family to the sport and lapsed hunters to jump back in.

The TWRA will lift all Hunting license and Wildlife Management Area (WMA) permit requirements on Saturday, and many WMAs will be open to hunters that day.

Hunters should check still individual WMA regulations, though. These can be found in the 2017-18 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, which is posted on tnwildlife.org.

Those who wish to participate should be aware that other hunter education requirements are not waived for Free Hunting Day.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1969 is required to have successfully completed a hunter education course, and an apprentice license is required for those born on or after Jan. 1, 1969 if the hunter education course has not been completed.

This license exempts the hunter from the mandatory hunter education law for one year from the date of purchase, but may only be purchased for up to three consecutive years during the lifetime of the hunter, according to the TWRA.

Hunters are allowed to harvest up to 10 squirrels a day from the opening day of squirrel season through Feb. 28, with each hunting day beginning a half-hour before sunrise and ending a half-hour after sunset.

Hunters can also hunt all year-round species on Free Hunting Day.

The year-round species include armadillos, beavers, coyotes, groundhogs and striped skunks.

For more information about hunting in Tennessee, contact your nearest TWRA regional office.