St. Matthew named Blue Ribbon school for academic rigor

Above, students celebrate after learning Thursday that their school was singled out among 0.5% of schools nationwide. // SUBMITTED

ST. MATTHEW SCHOOL

St. Matthew School officials announced on Thursday that the K-8 has been named a 2017 Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

St. Matthew and one other school are the only two Tennessee schools to earn the 2017 Blue Ribbon Award.

St. Matthew, which is on Sneed Road in the Temple Hills area of north Williamson County, was selected as an Exemplary High Performing School, which is presented to those schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Out of the 130,000 public and private schools in the country, only 342 schools received the Blue Ribbon Award, placing SMS in the top 0.5% of schools that received this coveted Award.

Principal Tim Forbes made the announcement to students and faculty at a

special school assembly Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve have always known that St. Matthew provides exemplary teaching and the

highest caliber of education, and it is gratifying to know that others recognize it,

too,” Forbes said. “This is a very big honor; one that I’m quite proud of and one

that I know is very well deserved by our outstanding teachers and staff who work

each day to provide the best possible education for your children. It is also a

testament to the talent of our students and the hard work they, our families and

the SMS community put in each day to continually seek knowledge in a rigorous

and rewarding academic environment. I congratulate everyone whose efforts

made this honor possible.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private

elementary, middle, and high schools where students achieve very high learning

standards. Awards are presented annually.

St. Matthew School is a Catholic, diocesan elementary school more than 400

students from Pre-K to grade eight. It was founded in 2001 and provides its

students with a progressive, well-rounded education rooted in a strong faith

foundation in the Catholic tradition. For more information on St. Matthew, please visit: https://stmatthewtn.org/school/.