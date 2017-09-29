St. Matthew named Blue Ribbon school for academic rigor

Above, students celebrate after learning Thursday that their school was singled out among 0.5% of schools nationwide. // SUBMITTED
ST. MATTHEW SCHOOL
St. Matthew School officials announced on Thursday that the K-8 has been named a 2017 Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
St. Matthew and one other school are the only two Tennessee schools to earn the 2017 Blue Ribbon Award.
St. Matthew, which is on Sneed Road in the Temple Hills area of north Williamson County, was selected as an Exemplary High Performing School, which is presented to those schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Out of the 130,000 public and private schools in the country, only 342 schools received the Blue Ribbon Award, placing SMS in the top 0.5% of schools that received this coveted Award.
Principal Tim Forbes made the announcement to students and faculty at a
special school assembly Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve have always known that St. Matthew provides exemplary teaching and the
highest caliber of education, and it is gratifying to know that others recognize it,
too,” Forbes said. “This is a very big honor; one that I’m quite proud of and one
that I know is very well deserved by our outstanding teachers and staff who work
each day to provide the best possible education for your children. It is also a
testament to the talent of our students and the hard work they, our families and
the SMS community put in each day to continually seek knowledge in a rigorous
and rewarding academic environment. I congratulate everyone whose efforts
made this honor possible.”
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private
elementary, middle, and high schools where students achieve very high learning
standards. Awards are presented annually.
St. Matthew School is a Catholic, diocesan elementary school more than 400
students from Pre-K to grade eight. It was founded in 2001 and provides its
students with a progressive, well-rounded education rooted in a strong faith
foundation in the Catholic tradition. For more information on St. Matthew, please visit: https://stmatthewtn.org/school/.