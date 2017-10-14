Stage comedy tells the story of a village under curse of stupidity

Neil Simon’s comic fable FOOLS is coming to Brentwood’s Towne Centre Theatre this fall.

The play tells the story of a Russian village that is cursed with stupidity.

Leon Tolchinsky (played by Jakob Reuter) is ecstatic. He’s landed a terrific teaching job in the idyllic Russian hamlet.

When he arrives, he finds people sweeping dust from the stoops back into their houses and milking upside down to get more cream.

The town has been cursed with Chronic Stupidity for 200 years and it is Leon’s job to break the curse by educating Sophia Zubritsky (played by Arianna DeLeon).

However, if he fails to break the curse within 24 hours, he too becomes Stupid. But, he has fallen in love with Sophia, who is so Stupid that she has only recently learned how to sit down.

Will Leon be able to educate Sophia in time to break the curse? Joining them in this family friendly fractured fairytale are cast members Kevin DeLisle, Drew Ann Davis Borsos, RJ Polito, Adele Akin, Neth Williams, Katrin Keiningham, Perry Poston, and Jeff Lay. The show is directed by Eric Crawford and Pamela Plasek Funderburg.

Fools opens Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 4.

Performances are at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.townecentretheatre.tix.com or by calling (615)221-1174. Tickets are $16 for students, $18 for military and seniors 60 and over, and $20 for adults. Purchase a specially priced Thursday 4-pack of tickets for only $60. Group rates are also available.

Towne Centre Theatre is located at 136 Frierson Street in Brentwood.