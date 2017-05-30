Stanley Cup fever hitting Williamson County

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Preds hysteria is here in Williamson County.

The Nashville Predators are vying for the Stanley Cup in the National Hockey League’s championship series and Preds fever is all over Williamson County.

Just this week, Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood got a shipment of wine bottles adorned with the Predators logo.

“We could only get two cases,” said owner Eddie Moon.

Other liquor stores throughout the area are selling the wine. The wine inside is Mano’s Red Wine, but he said “you won’t be drinking it.”

“It’s definitely for show,” he said, adding that he’s already sold a few bottles.

Greg Easton, store manager for Hibbett Sports in Spring Hill, said his store has almost sold out of Predators products.

“We can’t keep enough product in,” he said. “Sales have been terrific.”

He said the company is trying to keep the store stocked as much as possible.

There’s also plans for if the Predators hoist the Stanley Cup, he said.

“We will be open minutes after they win,” he said.

Academy Sports in Franklin has kept its inventory in check, said Eric McKay, store manager. But in order to do so, the store has received Predator gear shipments almost daily, he said.

“It’s been great, especially after the conference win,” he said.

He said even novelty items like license plate holders are selling well. And, if the Preds win it all, he expects a lot more sells. But, he thinks it goes beyond just if the Predators win the Stanley Cup.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic,” Easton said. “I think it’s going to be fantastic for the community.”

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.