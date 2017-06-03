Stars for Second Harvest returns to Ryman on Tuesday

Blake Shelton will headline the 13th annual Stars for Second Harvest benefit concert on Tuesday, June 6 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Shelton, who owns an estate in Maury County, will headline after acoustic performances by one of music city’s fastest rising country stars, Chris Lane, and songwriting duo, The Warren Brothers.

The Warren Brothers performed at the Memorial Day observance on May 29 in Franklin.

The concert also presents singer, songwriter and producer John Rich.

The 2017 Second Harvest concert is hosted by acclaimed songwriter and founder of Big Loud Records and Big Loud Shirt Craig Wiseman, who owns a home in western Williamson County, and is presented by O’Charley’s with Nissan North America joining the show as Stage Sponsor.

The benefit will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Presenting sponsor O’Charley’s, a Nashville-based company, offered vouchers all during the month of May on behalf of Second Harvest. All proceeds raised during the fundraising initiative go directly toward better serving the hungry in Middle Tennessee through Second Harvest’s programs.

“Second Harvest does such admirable work within our community. We’re thrilled to have our team members and guests make an even greater impact this year through this fundraising effort,” said Eddie Hall, O’Charley’s President. “And once again, we are grateful to be involved with the Stars for Second Harvest benefit which does an excellent job at bringing people together for a fantastic cause — the talent is outstanding and is just an overall great event.”

For the 13th year in a row, O’Charley’s has teamed up with Second Harvest to present the annual Stars for Second Harvest benefit, hosted by Craig Wiseman, acclaimed hit songwriter and founder of Big Loud Records and Big Loud Shirt.

“I’m so thankful to have O’Charley’s be a part of Stars of Second Harvest again this year and for all of their efforts to help raise money for such a worthwhile cause,” said Craig Wiseman. “I’m so excited about this year’s event and look forward to seeing the end results.”

Concert tickets for the Stars For Second Harvest benefit are on-sale now for reserved seating $35 plus applicable service charges, preferred seating $55 tickets and a select number of premium seats which include a seat and limited edition show poster for $125 and are available at Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com, Ryman box office, Ryman.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.