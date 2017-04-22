Stars & Strikes celebrity bowling tournament raises $43,000 for High Hopes

Kings Bowl America in Cool Springs hosted the second annual Stars & Strikes celebrity bowling tournament on on Tuesday, April 18, benefiting High Hopes Development Center, a 32 year old non-profit serving more than 600 children and families annually in the Middle Tennessee area.

The star-studded, red carpet event presented guests with an evening full of celebs, delicious made-from- scratch fare from The Draft Room and tasty beverages. American Idols Melinda Doolittle and Naima Adedapo gave moving performances in the Whiskey Room Live along with others including Jeremiah Richey, The Warren Brothers, and fan favorite Lee Greenwood. 104.5 The Zone’s Midday 180 hosts shared the lane with none other than Vanderbilt Commodore football coach Derek Mason, which was a surprise for the guests. Trevor Rosen of the band Old Dominion and Duncan Phillips of Newsboys were also seen on the lanes.

Tim Nichols, local award winning songwriter of “Live Like You Were Dying” was also on hand to help with the night’s performances. The event also gave guests a live auction at which to bid on an Orlando destination package as well seven nights in a private home in Cabo San Lucas complete with a personal concierge.

The night raised more than $43,000 for the children and families of High Hopes, which offers an inclusive preschool education for children from 6 weeks of age to Pre-K with and without special needs, as well as an on-site pediatric therapy clinic providing physical, occupational, speech, and feeding therapies to children from birth to age 21.

Stars & Strikes sponsors included The Speer Foundation, THiS Music, Jackson National Life, Songwriter City, ImageQuest, LBMC Employment Partners, Regions Bank, Robertson Media Group and YOUR Williamson magazine, Haws Goodwin, Lipman, and more.

High Hopes Development Center offers two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to Pre-K, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child.

High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day and allowing children with and without special needs such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, Autism Spectrum Disorder, rare chromosomal disorders, and various developmental delays play, learn, and grow together every day.

The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years.