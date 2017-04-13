Start, end times announced for Williamson schools 2017-2018 year

By EMILY R. WEST

School start and dismal times will change next for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.

Right now, the district does not have the resources to transport middle and high school students at the same time as elementary students.

“In response to community and school board concerns about the research indicating social and emotional benefits in allowing adolescents to sleep later, we have decided to make the first bell for all high schools 7:40 a.m.,” Superintendent Mike Looney said.

But this will have an affect on start times of elementary schools, meaning that some schools won’t get out until nearly 4 p.m.

“This is the best thing for students and this will cause a necessary change in our behavior patterns of how we schedule extracurricular,” Looney said. “And the companies in businesses for extracurriculars will change their times.”

Looney used his administrative authority to change school start times, and he said he knew that some constituents in the district could become unhappy by the decision.

At the beginning of 2016, the Williamson County School Board tabled the allowance of high schools starting 20 minutes later. In January, members said they would rather wait until hearing from parents. Moving forward, the board asked the district study the issue, which it presented to the community in the fall.