Starting Monday night, repaving on I-65 into Nashville

Almost six miles of I-65 from the Williamson County line, north into Davidson County to just south of Armory Drive, will be milled and resurfaced during nighttime hours starting on Monday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s weekly construction report, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling operations starting Monday, June 12 and continuing nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

The Williamson County/Davidson County line is just south of the Old Hickory Boulevard interchange. The stretch to Armory Drive is about 5.5 miles.

The TDOT report notes that paving season is here, and asked drivers to pay attention, slow down, and move over for all vehicles with flashing lights. http://www.tn.gov/tdot/section/work-with-us

