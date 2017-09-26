State agencies team up to host career fair for criminal offenders

By ASHLEY COKER

Multiple state agencies are partnering with local employers to host a career fair for criminal offenders on community supervision in the Greater Nashville area.

Over a dozen employers will be at the fair. Job seekers will also be able to visit the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Mobile American Job Center during the event.

The job center is intended to help people with online job searches and applications, resume development and educational resources.

“Reducing recidivism through evidence-based programs and continued support after an offender’s release from prison is part of the Tennessee Department of Correction’s ongoing mission to ensure and enhance public safety,” a TDOC representative said.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and any other certificates or qualifications to the fair.

The fair will be held at the TDOC Probation Parole Office at 220 Blanton Avenue, Nashville from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.