State argues against Durham’s claim that his expulsion was illegal

The state Attorney General on Monday filed a response to former Williamson County Rep. Jeremy Durham’s lawsuit claiming that his expulsion from the House during a special session called to deal with federal highway funds last year violated the Tennessee Constitution.

The response, filed by Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and Deputy Attorneys General Leslie Ann Bridges and Janet M. Kleinfelter, asks the U.S. District Court in Nashville to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the state officials named as defendants did not have a role in Durham’s expulsion, and that the expulsion was not legislation and therefore did not violate the state constitution’s requirement that restricts the legislative business to the subject of the special session.

Durham’s suit claimed that his expulsion denied him due process, and improperly cost him a pension and lifetime health benefits. The state argued that Durham’s expulsion in September meant that he fell two months short of the requirement of four years service in the legislature, and that expulsion did not constitute retirement.

The legislature expelled Durham in a 70-2 vote after the Attorney General released a report detailing inappropriate conduct from the Franklin Republican.

Durham has denied the conduct cited in the report.

The lawsuit was filed this past August, naming Tennessee Finance Commissioner Larry Martin, Director of Legislative Administration Connie Ridley, and State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr., as defendants.

“The Court should dismiss Plaintiff’s Complaint for lack of standing because the complaint fails to identify an injury caused by the Defendants,” the state argues.

Rep. Sam Whitson now occupies the District 65 seat that had been held by Durham.