STATE BASEBALL: Brentwood, BA advance with shutout wins

BASEBALL

Brentwood 4 vs. Munford 0 (Class AAA)

A three-run rally in the third inning helped lift Brentwood to a 4-0 win against Munford in the first round of the Class AAA tournament at Siegel High Tuesday.

Kaden Dreier pushed the Bruins to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when he drove in Carson Shacklett on a groundout to first.

Shacklett opened the third-inning rally with an RBI single to centerfield.

Luke Reidy then brought in Jackson Pope on a line-drive single to right field. Tyler Shelton closed the scoring with a line-drive single to left field to plate Shacklett.

Brentwood pitcher Caleb Pearson threw seven strikeouts and allowed six hits in 5.1 innings.

The Bruins will take on Blackman at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Siegel High School.

Brentwood Academy 7 vs. Pope John Paul 0 (Division II-AA)

BA pushed to the DII-AA winner’s bracket semifinals with a 7-0 win against Pope John Paul II at Wilson Central Tuesday.

Pitcher Bryce Jarvis threw nine strikeouts and allowed five hits in a complete game.

Conner Woodlee posted two RBI, while Griffen Hodge, Jarvis and Alex Reynolds recorded two hits apiece.

BA will battle McCallie for a state title berth at Wilson Central at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 1 vs. Covington 8 (Class AA)

CPA suffered an 8-1 loss against Covington in the opening round of the Class AA tournament at Smyrna High School.

Covington posted three runs in the fifth inning and five in the seventh for the victory.

The Lions mustered only three hits in the defeat.

They will take on Pigeon Forge in an elimination match at 10 a.m. Wednesday.