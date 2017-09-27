State confirms ACT growth prediction: composite score reaches 25.2

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Tennessee Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen confirmed Wednesday morning that Williamson County Schools’ composite ACT score for 2016-17 hit a new high of 25.2.

WCS Superintendent Mike Looney hosted an event Wednesday to discuss the district’s “Growth, Gains & Good News” including what was then the county’s ACT projected growth.

Looney reveled in the county’s ACT success, highlighting that 79 percent of WCS students score 21 or higher, making them eligible for scholarships.

“I want to pause for a moment … I want you all to treasure this moment and get goose bumps like me,” Looney said during his presentation. “[High ACT scores] mean that more moms and dads don’t have to pay for their kids to go to college.”

The graduating class of 2017 earned $170 million in college scholarships, $14 million of which was athletic scholarships earned by 108 student athletes.

While Looney could only speculate that the ACT scores had improved to 25.2 from 24.6 last year based on internal data, McQueen took the opportunity to put the district at ease and release WCS scores early.

“We have confirmed internally that 25.2 is going to be your ACt rate for the year,” McQueen said. “I want to say congratulations to the school board members who are here and certainly the administrative staff and principals that I see and the educators. This is a testament to what you have done.”

Looney, who leapt up pumping his fists in the air off stage after McQueen’s announcement, was also full of gratitude for the district’s success.

“We have unreal success … we have so many things that our students are doing that are absolutely incredible,” Looney said. “They’re incredible because we have people like you supporting our school system; we have commissioners who step up to the plate to provide us with the necessary resources even when it’s hard; we have school board members that hold me and the staff accountable for results, and we have great, great kiddos.”